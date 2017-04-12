Bucs, Jags in action on Tuesday night

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Lexi Shrout is shown earlier this season.

The Hoover High School softball and Spain Park baseball teams were in action on Tuesday night, as they took on out-of-area foes. The Hoover baseball team's area contest at Vestavia Hills was pushed back to Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. due to lighting issues at Sammy Dunn Field.

Jags swept by Bob Jones

The Spain Park baseball team hosted Bob Jones for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon, with the Patriots returning home with a pair of wins under its belt.

Bob Jones cruised to a 7-1 victory in the first game, as the Patriots scored four runs in the second inning and made that lead stand up. The Jags notched just two hits in the ball game. Peyton Sanderson drew a bases loaded walk in the second inning for their only run.

Michael Purser started the game for Spain Park and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Tyler Greer gave up two runs in the final 2 2/3 innings.

Spain Park didn’t fare much better in the second game either, falling 11-1. Bob Jones took an 8-0 lead after three innings and added the final three in the fifth. Jacob Rich scored on a passed ball in the fourth to plate Spain Park’s run.

Bucs hang on to win

The Hoover softball team has had a penchant for high-scoring games this season, and Tuesday was no different, as the Bucs held on for a 7-6 victory over Hayden.

Sydney Chandler and Leslie Norris produced run-scoring singles in a three-run second inning, as Hoover struck first to take a 3-0 lead. That lead increased with two more runs in the fifth.

Trailing 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Hayden scored five runs – four on a grand slam – but ended up a run shy. Brynn Parker went the distance on the mound for Hoover.