Bucs, Jags in good position entering area tournaments

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball Action from a basketball game between Vestavia and Hoover on January 17, 2017 at Vestavia High School.

Both Hoover and Spain Park High School basketball teams are in good shape entering the final week of regular season play, with the area tournaments to follow next week.

Hoover is set to host both Class 7A, Area 5 tournaments as the boys and girls teams completed clean sweeps of the area, running the table at 6-0.

The boys team wrapped up that area slate with a 72-50 victory over rival Vestavia Hills last Friday. The Rebels earned the No. 2 seed in the area, as their only two area losses came at the hands of the Bucs.

The Bucs traveled to Montgomery to face Lee in the Magic City vs. Steel City Showcase on Saturday, and fell to the Generals, 70-65, a team that will make noise in the 7A postseason.

In the area tournament, Hoover will take on Tuscaloosa County, who went winless in area play.

The Lady Bucs wrapped up area play with a convincing 54-29 victory over Vestavia Hills on Friday, before dropping a game to out-of-state opponent Riverdale (TN), 52-43.

As the top seed, the Lady Bucs will take on Vestavia Hills once again in the opening round of the area tournament.

The Jag boys came up short in a winner-take-all matchup against Mountain Brook last Friday, falling 83-43. Spain Park concluded the Class 7A, Area 6 slate with a 4-2 mark and the No. 2 seed in the area tournament, which will be contested at Mountain Brook next week. The Jags will take on No. 3 seed Huffman in the opening round. The two teams split in the regular season.

The Lady Jags prevailed with a 60-40 victory over Mountain Brook on Friday to finish off a perfect 6-0 area slate. That performance earned them the right to host the girls portion of the Area 6 tournament next week. They will face Mountain Brook once again in the opening round, as the Spartans finished 1-5 in area play.

Hoover and Spain Park will face off in a regular season contest on Friday night at Spain Park.