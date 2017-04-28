Blackmon recognized for strong season

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Jamari Blackmon took the momentum gained from the end of his sophomore season and earned all-state status after his junior year.

Jamari Blackmon led the Hoover High School basketball team to the Class 7A State Semifinals in 2016 as a sophomore. Blackmon finished the season on a tear of big scoring performances in the Bucs’ playoff games, including a 29-point game in the semifinal loss to McGill-Toolen.

Blackmon took that momentum and put together a full junior season of efforts like that in 2017, as Blackmon was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state second team.

“He deserved it,” said Hoover coach Charles Burkett. “He came in as a sophomore and started every game for us and got better, got better, got better.”

After discussing areas in Blackmon’s game to address after his sophomore season, Blackmon went to work, putting on weight and adding strength to his frame.

“There was a noticeable difference in his size and his strength this year, and in his overall play,” Burkett said. “He was already super skilled; he just didn’t have the strength to be consistent. He really put in the work.”

Blackmon works so hard at his craft that Burkett believes he may have tired toward the end of the season, but the work ethic to be a great all-around player is what makes Blackmon a nightmare for opposing teams.

“Everybody knows he can put the ball in the basket all kinds of ways, off the bounce, a jumper off a screen, he can go to the basket at will,” Burkett said. “Now we’re just going to have his game come full circle. He’s one of the best rebounding guards around. He’s a lockdown defender. That’s rare to put the ball in the basket at the rate he does and defend his position as well.”

Blackmon averaged 22 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists per contest this season, and by the time he completes his senior year, Burkett expects him to be the total package, as if he’s not already.

“My goal when he leaves here is to be a complete player,” Burkett said.