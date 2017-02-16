Big 4th quarter sends Bucs back to regional final

× 1 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 2 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 3 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 4 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 5 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 6 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 7 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 8 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 9 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 10 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 11 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 12 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 13 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 14 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 15 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 16 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 17 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 18 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 19 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 20 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 21 of 21 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama Prev Next

HANCEVILLE – Jamari Blackmon’s stellar play gave Hoover the lead, and Justin Rumph finished it off.

Blackmon exploded for 13 points in the fourth quarter and Rumph threw down a pair of emphatic dunks, as the Hoover High School boys basketball team blew open a close game to win, 62-40, over Sparkman in the Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinals on Thursday morning at Wallace State Community College.

“We had to pull away,” said Blackmon of the final period, where Hoover outscored Sparkman 28-11 to inflate the score line of an otherwise close game.

Blackmon continued, “We made some shots and got the momentum. We knew they were a great team, so we had to execute.”

The lead was already in double digits, but Rumph’s jams on back-to-back possessions sent the Hoover crowd into a roar, one it hopes to replicate in the regional final next week.

“I just thank God for the opportunity,” Rumph said. “On the first one, I saw Jamari jump and I just got it and dunked it. It felt great.”

Hoover held a seven-point lead after the second and third quarters, where the margin hovered most of the game. But Buc coach Charles Burkett credited his team’s aggressive play for the run in the final frame.

“I think we wore them down,” he said. “We weren’t expecting a [22]-point win, but we were able to pressure them and wear them down a little.”

Blackmon led all scorers with 26 points in the contest on 7-of-13 shooting while also knocking down 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. He pulled down six rebounds as well.

“It was a challenge today,” said Sparkman coach Jamie Coggins. “Our guys competed until the very end. When you don’t make plays on offense, sometimes it can drain you on the defensive end. Give Hoover credit.”

Rumph nearly finished with a double-double, wrapping up the game with 15 points and nine boards on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting day.

Marion Humphrey also reached double figures with 10 points, as the Bucs are looking for a third straight trip to the state finals in Birmingham.

“It means a lot to try to get back there,” Humphrey said. “We’re hungry to get back there.”

Hoover will play the winner between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. in the regional final, also at Wallace State.

Malik Tyson led Sparkman with 11 points. The Senators’ season ends with the loss.