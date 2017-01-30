Berry wrestling team looking for strong finish

× Expand Photo courtesy of Berry Middle School. Head coach Rick Smith (right) and assistant Joel Gonzales (left) are shown with the 2016-17 Berry wrestling team.

The Berry Middle School wrestling team is nearing the end of what has proven to be a successful season so far.

Rick Smith is currently serving in his second season as head coach of the team and is assisted by Joel Gonzales, and Smith credits Spain Park High School coaches Ryan Thompson and Matt Thompson for their efforts in helping to build the program.

“We are in the process of building a championship wrestling program both at Berry and Spain Park,” Smith said.

Recent results for the Jaguars include a 46-24 win over Oak Mountain on January 5. The win avenged a loss from earlier in the season, in which Oak Mountain won 51-36.

The Jags hosted Prattville on January 12 and posted a convincing 66-6 victory over Prattville before competing in the Buc Brawl at Hoover High School on January 14. In that event, Trent Thompson, Sims Hunter, Gage Hughes and Andrew Moses each placed in the top four of their respective weight classes.

Fischer Harrison, Russell Partin, Nicholas Carlisle, Max Milazzo, Gabi Allan, Corrin Tandy, Brandon Fortenberry, Preston Kennedy, Marion Medley, Connor May, Steven Olsen, Kees Hudson, James Broderick, Reuben Morris, Logan Willis, Aiden Garver, Will Harper and Billy Vercher are also members of the team.

Berry finished sixth in the Metro South Tournament last season and is hoping to improve that mark this year. This season’s tournament will be held February 3-4 at Vestavia Hills High School.