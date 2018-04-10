Austin Wiley enters NBA Draft, does not sign with agent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics Austin Wiley Austin Wiley made his debut at Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Former Spain Park High School basketball star Austin Wiley will test the NBA Draft process.

Wiley, a 6-foot-11, 260-pound center on the Auburn University basketball team, took to Twitter Tuesday morning to announce his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, but he will not sign with an agent.

"First off, I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, my coaches and everybody that has helped me get to this moment," Wiley wrote. "Being in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I would like to announce that I will enter the 2018 NBA Draft. I will not sign with an agent to keep my NCAA eligibility. Lastly, I would like to thank the Auburn family for all of the support."

The decision to not sign with an agent means Wiley would be eligible to return to Auburn and play next season should he choose.

Wiley did not play at all during the 2017-18 season, his first full academic year at Auburn, due to the FBI's investigation into college basketball. Wiley enrolled early at Auburn in December 2016 and averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds over the final 23 games of the 2016-17 season. The NCAA has already ruled that Wiley would be eligible to play next season.

After a terrific junior season at Spain Park, in which he averaged 27.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, Wiley was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A Player of the Year.

He then transferred to Calusa Prep School in Miami, Florida, before graduating and enrolling at Auburn.