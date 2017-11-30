AHSAA announces reclassification for 2018-2020 school years

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Hoover won its most recent football state championship in 2016.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved its classification system for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years on Thursday.

Hoover and Spain Park's high school athletic teams were affected slightly by the reclassification. Both will remain in Class 7A, the state's highest classification. The AHSAA reclassifies every two years to ensure competitive integrity across member schools.

Both schools will remain in the same region in football and area in all other sports. Region 3 will see just one change, with Hewitt-Trussville entering the fold after Huffman dropped back down to 6A. Also remaining in Region 3 are Oak Mountain, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

In basketball, Hoover stays in Area 5 with Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain essentially swap areas, with Oak Mountain going back to Area 5.

Vestavia Hills will join Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook in Area 6.

In volleyball, Spain Park will now be in a five-team area, with the same four teams from basketball plus John Carroll, a private school that jumped up a classification in volleyball due to the new competitive balance points system implemented for this two-year cycle.

Nearly every other sport will have either the same region or area opponents as football and basketball.

The complete classification system can be found at ahsaa.com.