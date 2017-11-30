6th grade Spain Park football team makes it to championships

× Expand The Spain Park 6th grade football team made it to the Nov. 18 championship game this year. Photo courtesy of Jen Bonamy.

The Spain Park sixth grade football team made it to the championship game, before losing to Hoover, 18-6, on Nov. 18. The team was coached by Mike Plaia, David Blevins, George Corey, Tarrus Metcalf, Kyle Cahalan, Keith Rich, Tom Wolsoncroft, Rob Holston, Joshua Mosley and Richard Moon.

Players include Richard Moon, Kelby Roberson, Jonathan Bibbs, Tevis Metcalf, Manny Bullock, Landon Huey, Jordan Foy, Zachary Fordham, Eric Handley, Sean Corey, Maxim Plaia, Kayden Knudsen, Ethan Wilson, Jacob Byrd, Joshua Lewis, Zachary Duncan, Knox Holston, Chapman Blevins, Erin Callens, Logan Brownlee, Tyler Orlandi, Hudson Cahalan, Chandlar Taunton, Gaige Griffith, Jamari Mosley, Andy Parish, Keaton Sandford, Chayson Anderton, Coleman Gray, Morgan Rich, Matthew Stark, Alex Lloyd, Chace Wolsoncroft and Camp Adams.

-Submitted by Jen Bonamy