5 Bucs make the cut for All-State football team

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. George Pickens (1) runs into the end zone during Hoover’s Class 7A championship game against McGill-Toolen on Dec. 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Larry McCammon (3) runs the ball during a Class 7A playoff match against Thompson on Nov. 24 at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster. Prev Next

For the Hoover High School football team, accolades follow success.

After winning the school’s 13th state championship, five Bucs landed on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A All-State team due to their outstanding contributions.

Three offensive players — running back Larry McCammon, wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Mike Maye — represented the Bucs on the first team.

McCammon rushed for more than 1,400 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his junior season, one that is sure to raise the brow of many college coaches. He capped off his season with a great performance in the state title game, gaining 106 yards and scoring once on 13 carries in the Bucs’ dominating 48-20 win over McGill-Toolen.

Maye paved the way for much of McCammon’s success, as the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Georgia Tech signee was a key piece of the Hoover offense.

Pickens had an outstanding junior season as well. The Auburn commit was a threat to score each and every time he touched the football. He scored six receiving touchdowns on the year, including a pair in the title game. Against McGill, Pickens caught the pair of passesfor 61 yards.

He also scored a pair of punt return touchdowns on the year, including one against Spain Park worthy of the highlight reel. He broke through nearly 10 tackles on his way to the end zone and was a big reason the Bucs rallied to defeat the rival Jags.

A couple seniors made the second team, with receiver Shedrick Jackson and corner back Chase Brown being recognized for their stellar campaigns.

Before the state championship game, Jackson had already pieced together a fantastic senior season, with more than 700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. But the Auburn signee added to those numbers in a big way against McGill-Toolen, as he caught six balls for 160 yards and a pair of scores in his final high school game.

Brown backed up a breakout junior season with a solid senior outing. He finished his career with three interceptions on the year, including one returned for a score against Thompson. The Air Force commit also broke up 11 passes.

Spain Park kicker Cole Starr and defensive lineman Cedric Tooson were named honorable mention. Starr made all 10 field goal tries on the year and converted 39-of-41 extra points. Tooson totaled 87 tackles and eight sacks.