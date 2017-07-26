Wrapping up summer

The summer heat might still be going strong but within just a few weeks, schools will be starting back up again and welcoming students into new classrooms with open arms. As this part of the year comes to a close, the Hoover Sun asked children in the area what some of their favorite parts of summer have been so far and what they’re looking forward to in this upcoming school year. Read their responses below.

Jake Orso

Jake Orso

Age: 9

Grade: 4th

► Favorite part of summer: “[My favorite part of summer was] going to Washington D.C.,” he said, specifically visiting the capitol building.

► Most looking forward to: Getting a nice teacher at school and continuing swimming.

Evie Orso

Evie Orso

Age: 8

Grade: 3rd

► Favorite part of summer: “[I really liked] going to Spring Valley Beach,” she said.

► Most excited to go back to school because: [I’ll be] getting a Chromebook,” which she wants to do math on, she said.

Emma Fischer

Emma Fischer

Age: 3

Grade: Pre-K

► Favorite part of summer: Reading books, playing with the bubbles at the Hoover Public Library, eating ice cream and going to the park

► Most excited to go back to school because: She will get to make new friends.

Amon Koopman

Amon Koopman

Age: 6

Grade: Kindergarten

► Favorite part of summer: “We did fun things like going to places I like,” he said, like his grandparents’ lake house with his cousins.

► Most excited to go back to school because: “I’m really looking forward to outside play, where you play outside,” he said.

Kyriea Jackson

Kyriea Jackson

Age: 5

Grade: 1st

► Favorite part of summer: Vacation Bible School. “I liked snack time,” she said. “My friends were there, too.”

► Most looking forward to school because: “I think I like reading the most,” she said. But, she does wonder “if numbers end.”

Adriana Britt

Adriana Britt

Age: 9

Grade: 4th

► Favorite part of summer: Going to the beach. “We could play in the water and me and my sister would make new friends at the beach and we would try to catch fish,” she said.

► Most excited to go back to school because: “I can’t wait to see who are going to be the new people in my class.”

Layan Hammoud

Layan Hammoud*

Age: 10

Grade: 5th

► Favorite part ofsummer: “My [older]sister coming to visitfrom Kuwait.”

► Most excited togo back to school because: She will be able to make new friends and study language.

Maya Hammoud

Maya Hammoud*

Age: 8

Grade: 3rd

► Favorite part about summer: The pool, painting, drawing and visiting America. “I like to read, too,” she said.

► Most looking forward to school because: “[I’m looking forward to] just having fun mostly,” she said.

*Layan and Maya, together with their family, were visiting the U.S. and the Birmingham area for the summer, including a visit to Hoover Public Library. The Hammouds are residents of Kuwait.