With new school year comes new faces

× Expand Photo by Loren Hopkins. When students entered the halls in August, they found Kelsey Manley in her new role of an interventionist.

Another year is just around the corner for Hoover City Schools and with it comes new faces, both among students and teachers, and even some new teaching positions for students, parents and teachers to get acquainted with.

Berry Middle School is one such place with a brand-new facility position unveiling this year. When students entered the halls in August, they found Kelsey Manley in her new role of an interventionist.

Chris Robbins, the principal of Berry Middle School, says Manley’s position is new for the school and the logistics are being worked out.

“Her position is still a work in progress, so we are still deciding the specifics of how she will plug in,” Robbins said. “She will be working with our at-risk students — students who have gaps in reading or math, or are for one reason or another, not succeeding in school.”

Although this is a new role for Manley, it is not her first time leading a classroom full of students. 2017 will be her sixth year as a teacher.

Manley and Robbins have been working on a tentative plan for the year. Since she will be working with a small group, she will have freedom to float around the school and assist where she is needed most.

As an interventionist, Manley’s job will be to ensure her group of at-risk students gets the specific attention they need to succeed.

Throughout the year she will work with English Language Learners (ELL), problem-solving teams (PST) as well as helping other teachers implement tiered interventions for students who are struggling.

“So much is unknown at the moment,” Manley said before the school year began, “but ultimately my goal is to ensure my students are given ample opportunities to improve their reading and language skills which will lead to more confidence and a love of learning. This is what I look forward to most.”

Manley knows the road ahead of her may not be easy. This is an unknown journey for both her and Berry Middle School, and many changes may come her way.

“Throughout the school year, we will gain a much better understanding of what reading interventionist means for Berry Middle. And this could certainly change year-to-year,” Manley said.

The next year may be difficult, but Manley is looking forward to facing these challenges head on.

“I knew I wanted an opportunity to motivate kids, to provide a safe learning environment, and to prove there is more than one path to success,” Manley said. “I hope when kids graduate from my classroom, they remember a friendly, smiling face, kind words and a strong work ethic — traits I hope to pass on to all of my students.”

Other newly added positions this year include:

► Carly Ann Murray: Hoover High special education instructional support

► Auna Lea Bailey: Hoover High Spanish adjunct instructor

► Kelly Parnell: Hoover High French adjunct instructor

► Ehren Wassermann: Hoover High science

► Brittney Lovell: Spain Park High New Beginnings counselor

► Vera Whatley: Spain Park High special education instructional support

► Brook Byers: Berry Middle physical education

► Michael Alford: Brock’s Gap Intermediate fifth grade

► Hannah Steward: Brock’s Gap Intermediate fifth grade

► Staley McIlwain: Green Valley Elementary first grade

► Carroll Ann Stewart: Trace Crossings Elementary kindergarten special education instructional support

► Glenn Strain: Transportation Services shop assistant

► Winston Waid: Transportation Services shop assistant

► Yotashia Bailey: Transportation Services shop assistant