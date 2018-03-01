Tickets on sale for 2018 Denim & Dining fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Denim & Dining 2017-27 Guests at the 2017 Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation look over silent auction items in the banquet room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 21, 2017. This year's event is scheduled for April 7, 2018.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is now selling tickets for the third annual Denim & Dining fundraiser, to be held on April 7.

This year’s event is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in the banquet room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Guests are asked to dress in blue jeans for a night that will include barbecue, sides, desserts, a wide selection of craft beer and wine, music and a silent auction.

Auction items are still being collected, but in past years, the silent auction has included gift certificates to restaurants, beach trips and hotel stays at various places.

Simmons Middle School teacher Robert Abernathy is scheduled to provide music for the evening, along with musicians from Hoover schools, said Janet Turner, executive director for the foundation.

Proceeds from the event will help provide grants for teachers to pursue innovative instruction ideas. The first year, Denim & Dining raised about $16,000, while last year’s event drew about 250 people and netted almost $30,000, Turner said.

Tickets cost $50 through March 27, and then the price goes up to $65. Employees of Hoover City Schools can buy tickets for $35, while past grant winners can get them free, Turner said. Tickets are good for a meal and two drinks.

To buy tickets, go to hoovercsf.org.