School officials set meetings to discuss Bluff Park, Riverchase buildings

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Artists on Bluff and Riverchase Middle Hoover school officials have decisions to make about what will be done with two buildings, the Artists on the Bluff facility in Bluff Park and the Riverchase Middle School being acquired from the Pelham Board of Education.

Hoover school officials have scheduled three meetings regarding the future of school buildings in Bluff Park and Riverchase.

The school board is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, to consider a proposed agreement with the Artists on the Bluff group that has been using the former Bluff Park Elementary School since 2011.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting indicates the agreement relates to giving the Artists on the Bluff group notice for when the group must vacate the building.

Recent inspections of the building have revealed that it does not meet the city’s current building and fire codes, and school officials say the artists and other groups using the building can no longer stay there.

School board President Earl Cooper said Sunday night he expects discussion Monday night about how much transition time should be given to the artists and others in the building, which include the Hoover Historical Society and Learning to be the Light nonprofit that refurbishes and donates computers to Hoover children from low-income families.

Monday's meeting is at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.

School officials also have set up two meetings in the next two weeks to seek input from the public about what should be done with Riverchase Middle School, which the school board is in the process of acquiring from the Pelham Board of Education.

School system officials have said they are considering using the Riverchase building as a career tech or workforce development center and/or for some of the high school career academies. However, Superintendent Kathy Murphy said she also wants to hear from the public about potential uses of the building.

Those two meetings are set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hoover High School and Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Spain Park High School.