School bus driver shortage, strong demand causing challenges for Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school bus 2018

A statewide shortage of school bus drivers and increased demand for bus service has left the Hoover school system scrambling to fill vacant bus driver positions and hire even more.

Though numbers were not available tonight, more children are showing up at Hoover bus stops than were signed up for bus service during registration, said Jeremy Bradford, the school district’s transportation coordinator.

Parents have reported overcrowded buses, children being left at bus stops and delays in getting children home in the afternoon, Bluff Park resident Robin Schultz said.

Bradford said his staff planned their bus routes and staffing levels during the summer based on transportation requests from parents.

They have had a tough time filling bus driver jobs left vacant from retirements and resignations, but the unexpected number of children showing up at the curb in the mornings has created additional challenges, he said.

Plus, the Hoover schools' transportation staff is dealing with more than 300 requests from parents for bus stop changes, Bradford said.

Hoover has 105 buses running right now, and 33 of those are running two routes, he told the school board. He still has five or six bus drivers in training to fill vacancies, and the school district is looking to hire six more, Superintendent Kathy Murphy said.

Hoover pays its bus drivers between $14,500 and $17,883 per year in salary, plus insurance and retirement benefits, Bradford said. They get paid for working four hours per school day — including the morning and afternoon — but some of them finish their routes in less time than that, he said.

The school board also tonight approved Murphy’s recommendation to hire a transportation route specialist and a bus driver trainer.

Right now, there is one person handling transportation routes, and “it is a bit overwhelming,” Murphy said. That job will cost the school district $63,000 to $70,000, she said.

Also, right now a bus shop assistant is training school bus drivers, but creating this new position will free that person up to work in the shop, Murphy said. The bus driver trainer job will cost about $43,000, but Hoover will only have to pay about $32,000 of that once support money from the state is received, she said.

Together, the six new bus drivers, transportation route specialist and school bus driver trainer will cost the school district about $225,000 per year, Murphy said.

In other business tonight: