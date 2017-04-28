Rocky Ridge, Gwin schools to hold spring flings Friday, Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susanne Russell/Rocky Ridge Elementary School PTO RockyRidge 2016 Spring Fling A boy tries to throw bananas into monkey's mouths at the 2016 Rocky Ridge Elementary School Spring Fling.

Rocky Ridge and Gwin elementary schools are having their Spring Flings Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The event at Rocky Ridge is tonight (Friday, April 28) from 4:30 to 7:30 and will include laser tag, a game truck, dunk tank, dance jam with a disc jockey, basketball shoot and many other games and activities for kids, said Susanne Russell, the Rocky Ridge Parent Teacher Organization treasurer.

All-access wristbands for kids are $25. There also will be a silent auction with more than 125 items, including a University of Alabama football print, a basketball autographed by Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, a Spain Park High School spirit pack, a “summer fun” basket and a handmade quilt made by a Rocky Ridge teacher.

Concessions are being provided by Papa John’s, Coca-Cola, Milo’s, Carmike 10 and Doodle’s Italian Ice.

Gwin’s Spring Fling is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and will include games, face painting, a movie, a dodgeball tournament and food trucks. Wristbands for activities cost $5.

Gwin’s silent auction will include items such as footballs autographed by players for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and University of Alabama, and concert tickets to see Train, Foreigner or Lady Antebellum at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater.