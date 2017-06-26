Ronald McDonald Charities names POP students ‘Youth Group of the Year’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Prince of Peace Catholic School’s House of St. Francis service group presented a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama that will sponsor a family room at Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham for a year.

Prince of Peace Catholic School’s House of St. Francis middle school service group recently received the “Youth Group of the Year Award”; from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

This group of middle school students volunteered at Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham for the past two school years and raised almost $8,000 for the charity through bake sales, car washes, jewelry sales and other fundraisers as their house service project. They also worked hands-on at the RMD house serving families on site whose children were receiving medical treatment in Birmingham.

The House of St. Francis hand delivered the check to the Ronald McDonald House and participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the door to the room.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.