Prince of Peace students win Knights of Columbus contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Front row: Suemin Lee, Anna Fisher and Coryn Gonzalez. Back row: Lulu Bateh and Abby Guillory.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsored a “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest at Prince of Peace Catholic School this past December, and the three winning posters as well as the two honorable mentions have been sent to district-level competition.

There, the posters will be judged and, if selected, will move on to the state/regional level before reaching the national competition.

Coryn Gonzalez won first place in the ages 5-7 category, with Suemin Lee and Anna Fisher receiving honorable mention. First place the for ages 8-10 category was awarded to Elizabeth “Lulu” Bateh and second place to Abby Guillory.

All entries had to include a slogan reflecting the topic and an original visual image. The students completed their posters under the direction of music and art teacher Joanne Settine as part of the school’s comprehensive art education program at the Hoover pre-K-8 Catholic school.

The purpose of the competition was to allow young people to engage their creative talents and imaginations while understanding the true, spiritual meaning of Christmas.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.