Prince of Peace Catholic School receives Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award again

Prince of Peace Catholic School students display the school's Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence Award.

Prince of Peace Catholic School recently received the prestigious Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence Award at the Blue Ribbon organization’s annual conference. School Assistant Principal Andy Rothery accepted the award on behalf of Prince of Peace.

This presentation marks the second consecutive Blue Ribbon award for Prince of Peace Catholic School. Only seven other southeastern U.S. schools have received back-to-back Blue Ribbon awards.

Criteria for the award included a survey of the school’s stakeholders (parents, students, faculty, staff and administrators) that showed support for the school’s initiatives and programs. Other criteria that the school successfully met were: focus and support; school organization and culture; challenging standards and curriculum; active teaching and learning; technology integration; professional community; leadership and educational vitality; school, family and community partnerships; and indicators of success.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.