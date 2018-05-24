Prince of Peace Catholic School gives Perseverance Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Tom and Maria Kilgro with Perseverance Award winners Anthony Aspito and Anna Grace Lalisan at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

The Prince of Peace Catholic Church high school youth group leaders Tom and Maria Kilgro honored graduating seniors Anthony Aspito and Anna Grace Lalisan, both of Hoover, with the 2018 Patricia Kilgro Perseverance Award. The award was given at the year-end gathering of the 20-member group on May 6 at the church.

This award was given by the Kilgros in memory of Tom’s mother, who passed away in 2015.

The youth group also celebrated all of the graduating seniors: Ava Bourn, Maggie Knighton, Anna Grace Lalisan, Annemarie Kacker, Gabi Barron, Connelly Erwin, Adeline Solomon, Alex Leary, Jake Berg, Anthony Aspito, Keegan McCarthy, Lara Hejazen, Jeff Murai, Adam Jusino, Conor Flannelly, Skilun Cousins, Anna Meyers, Kari Balazs, Patrick McNabb and Meleah Montgomery.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.