POP Robotics places first and third at BEST Competition

by

Prince of Peace Catholic School’s robotics team received two awards at the BEST Robotics Competition that was recently held in Tuscaloosa: first place for their team website and third place for the most robust robot. The 12 POP middle school students competed against five other middle school teams and 15 high school teams.

In addition, the team had an excellent showing in all five categories of the BEST competition. The categories are:  building and programming a robot made from raw materials; designing a marketing presentation and marketing booth; drafting an engineering notebook; and participation in spirit and sportsmanship throughout six weeks of preparation for competition day.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Tags

by