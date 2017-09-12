POP parishioner receives national faith award

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Twenty-four Prince of Peace Catholic Parish Girl Scouts received either the Family of God or I Live My Faith award from the Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama, at a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Robert Baker at Cathedral of Saint Paul on Aug. 13. The girls are members of Prince of Peace’s Brownie, Junior Girl Scout and Cadette Girl Scout troops and they completed the requirements for these awards with guidance and support from their troop leaders. × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. 1 - Stacie Rohn Prev Next

Prince of Peace Catholic Parish parishioner and Girl Scout Leader Stacie Rohn received The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Medal from Bishop Robert Baker, at the Girl Scout Mass on Aug. 13 at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

This national award originates with the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, which recognizes volunteers who have made significant and outstanding contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youth through girls' organizations.

Rohn led the Juniors and Cadettes to earn their I Live My Faith scouting award and, with her co-leaders, helped the Brownies earn their Family of God award. Fellow parishioner and Girl Scout leader Kristina Theall nominated Rohn (who is a graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School) with a full-page essay describing her record of supporting Catholic spiritual growth through the Girl Scout program.

Rohn and her husband Jared live in Hoover with their three children.

-Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.