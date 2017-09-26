POP Knights of Columbus award memorial scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11537. Knight of Columbus Alvie Allison congratulates Prince of Peace Catholic School graduate Faith Wittmann upon winning the 2017 Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11537 recently awarded the Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship to Faith Wittmann of Hoover. Wittmann is a recent graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School and will attend John Carroll Catholic High School for the 2017-2018 school year.

Faith maintained a 3.75 GPA at POP, was the historian of the National Junior Honor Society, an usher and reader at school mass and participated in the school’s musical theatre group. She was part of POP Church’s middle school youth group, a volunteer with the church’s Weekend Backpack ministry and with Meals on Wheels. She was also on John Carroll’s middle school outdoor track and dance teams. She is the daughter of April and Mike Wittmann of Hoover.

The $1,000 scholarship is designated for a student planning to attend John Carroll Catholic High School. It is awarded based upon scholarship, service and extracurricular activities as well as an essay. This year’s essay question was, “Why Does God Love Us So Much?” The scholarship is renewable for $500 for each of the next three years if certain criteria are met.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus established this scholarship to honor Knight Patrick Francis Werszner, who suffered a fatal fall from a ledge at Stephen’s Gap Cave Preserve in 2015 at the age of 19. Werszner was a member of the POP Council 11537, a 2014 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, a student at UAB and a member of both Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Chapel at the time of his death. Donations to this scholarship fund are welcome and can be mailed to the Knights of Columbus Council 11537, 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, AL 35226.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11537.