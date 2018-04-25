PoP inducts honor society students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Prince of Peace Catholic School inducted 33 middle school students into National Junior Honor Society on April 6, bringing the total membership to 68 in grades 6-8. This group of students all maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above, demonstrate leadership in the school and community, provide service to others and possess excellent character and strong citizenship. Some examples of the students’ service include a schoolwide recycling initiative, tutoring early elementary school students and assisting with Catholic Schools Week.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.