POP Catholic School service group helps fill library

× Expand Prince of Peace Catholic School’s House of St. Paul service group and faculty advisor Debbie Calvert, back row far right, presented over $1,000 worth of new books to St. Barnabas Catholic School principal John Parker, back row far left, and librarian Kathryn Leeman, back row fourth from left, for their school’s library.

Prince of Peace Catholic School’s House of St. Paul service group recently purchased over $1,000 worth of books for St. Barnabas Catholic School in Birmingham, with funds the service group raised throughout the school year. The students sold candy canes, held a bake sale and accepted a donation from student council to reach their fundraising goal.

St. Barnabas School principal John Parker and librarian Kathryn Leeman came to Prince of Peace School to accept the boxes of books from the House of St. Paul members. The educators were elated to receive so many new titles to begin rebuilding the school’s library.

The House of St. Paul service group is one of four middle school service houses (grades 6-8) at Prince of Peace Catholic School. At the beginning of the school year, each house selects a project, sets a service goal and works toward it throughout the entire school year.

The House of St. Paul was led this year by “captains” Tyler Wittman, Katie Langfor and Kennedi Langan, as well as faculty members Debbie Calvert and Anne Cassell Watkins and parent volunteer Christine Botthof. POP School librarian Susan Taylor assisted the House of St. Paul with the selection and purchase of the books for this project.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.