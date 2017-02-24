Local faith leaders discuss heritage

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. From left, Father Ray Dunmyer, Rabbi Jonathan Miller and Dr. Sameh Asal represented their three faiths at an “Interfaith Trialogue Celebrating Mutual Respect and Kindness” at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Three local faith leaders ― Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim ― discussed their common heritage as children of Abraham at a recent public forum held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover.

A standing-room-only crowd of more than 550 from the Birmingham area filled the church’s Deasy Hall to hear Father Ray Dunmyer (St. Thomas Catholic Church), Rabbi Jonathan Miller (Temple Emanu-El) and Dr. Sameh Asal (Birmingham Islamic Society) present “An Interfaith Trialogue Celebrating Mutual Respect and Kindness” on Jan. 26.

All three of the panelists, as well as forum moderator Sister Mary McGehee, are active in interfaith outreach. POP Pastor John Fallon and Associate Pastor Gerald Holloway welcomed forum guests and offered Prince of Peace’s trademark “all are welcome” hospitality throughout the evening. Guests enjoyed a variety of hors d’oeuvres, desserts and soft drinks provided by the church before and after the forum.

The program centered around the 1965 Vatican II document, Nostra Aetate, in which the Catholic Church declared its relation to non-Christian religions, stressing ecumenism. Each panelist gave a brief presentation. They also encouraged everyone to see others as brothers and sisters created by God, regardless of appearance or faith. A question and answer session followed the presentations.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.