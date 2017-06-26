Kelly Doss joins parish staff at Prince of Peace

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Doss as parish operations manager, effective May 22.

In this new role, Doss will be responsible for the supervision and management of all financial activities, administrative functions, human resources, church staff, school principal and school staff as well as long-range planning for the parish.

Doss joins Prince of Peace after wrapping up a successful 33-year career at the American Cancer Society as the Mid-South Division’s senior-most staff executive. In that position, he was responsible for driving development, implementing the society’s mission and income strategies across six states, and engaging corporate executives, high-level donors and leadership volunteers in furthering the fight against cancer.

As a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Gardendale, Doss has served as the parish finance chairman under five different priests. He also serves on St. Elizabeth’s Parish Council and has served in their religious education and liturgy ministries.

He holds a bachelor degree in accounting from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and has taken several post-graduate business courses. He resides in Gardendale, Alabama with his wife, Carla. They have three grown children and two granddaughters.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.