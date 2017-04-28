Hoover Christian student receives American History Essay award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susan Barton. Thomas W. Barton with his award from the American History Essay Contest for his work, “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks – Horseshoe Bend Revisted.”

Thomas W. Barton, an eighth-grade student at Hoover Christian School, was recently recognized by the Lily of the Cahaba Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter as its chapter winner of the annual American History Essay Contest.

His essay, titled “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks – Horseshoe Bend Revisited,” also received an honorable mention at the state level.

He is the son of Ashley Barton, and he also serves as the organizing secretary for the Alabama State Children of the American Revolution.

The American History Essay Contest is sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and is open to all grade 5, 6, 7 and 8 students in public, private, parochial or home schools.

For information about membership in Lily of the Cahaba, based in Hoover, email lilyofthecahaba@gmail.com.

– Submitted by Susan Barton.