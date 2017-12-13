Full STEAM ahead at Prince of Peace Catholic School’s Einstein Expo

× Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School. Einstein Expo ribbon winners:Front row (left to right): Grace Massa, Garrett Hoffman, Brianna Blake. Middle row (left to right): Lexi Crook, Madelyn Kirkpatrick, Avery Kononchek, Laura Katherine Granger, Brooklynn Rudemiller, LuLu BatehBack row (left to right): Ella Weise, Charlee Bryant, Brock Shields, Tony Miranda, Stanley Stoutamire, Cian Loehr, Ben Campbell, Jenna Jordan, Fin Unnoppet

It was full STEAM ahead at Prince of Peace Catholic School recently as they held their third annual Einstein Expo to promote, inspire and educate students about the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Professors and students from UAB, The McWane Science Center and ABC 33/40 were all part of the day’s educational and inspirational program.

A panel of UAB STEM field faculty members and UAB students judged the POP Catholic School students’ (grades three through eight) projects that were on display in the school’s gym. Ribbons were awarded to the top three projects in each grade level, and friends and family were invited to attend and see the showcased student displays.

Other Expo activities included a visit from ABC 33/40 TV meteorologist Charles Daniel who spoke to POP’s middle school students about weather science. The McWane Science Center revealed the science behind superhero powers to grades 2-5. UAB students set up robotic, engineering and art centers for the Hoover school’s youngest scientists in K-1.

