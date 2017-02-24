Cub Scout Pack 326 sleeps overnight aboard USS Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard DeFilippo.

Cub Scouts and dads of Cub Pack 326 ― chartered with Prince of Peace ― recently stepped back 70 years in time while spending a night aboard the USS Alabama.

The park closed at 5 p.m. to all visitors except the Scouts. From then until 8 a.m. the next day, the Scouts had exclusive access to the battleship: listening to 1940s music and World Series games, walking the decks and climbing up and down ladders, eating in the galley and sleeping in the racks of sailors who fought throughout World War II.

Led by Cub Master Rick DeFilippo, who is a retired active duty naval officer, Scouts gained an appreciation of a sailor’s life by exploring and living the 1940s battleship life and listening to sea stories.

Interested in Scouting? Contact 1bsa.org for more information.

– Submitted by Richard DeFilippo.