Congratulations to the Prince of Peace Catholic School graduating class of 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Their graduation mass was held on May 24 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover. Brunch followed the mass for the students and their families as well as faculty and staff. Afterward, academic, sport and character awards were given out by Principal Connie Angstadt, Assistant Principal Andy Rothery and several teachers. Many of the students will attend John Carroll Catholic High School and Hoover High School; others will attend other local high schools.