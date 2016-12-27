80 Prince of Peace students recognized by 2016 Duke University TIP program

Prince of Peace Catholic School is proud to announce that 80 of its students in grades four through seven have qualified for Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (TIP) by scoring far above grade level on the achievement test.  

The Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) works with students, their families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage and help students reach their highest potential. 

“I am so proud of these students who are performing well above grade level in our challenging academic curriculum.  Prince of Peace Catholic School provides a world-class education while also instilling strong faith and family values,” said Principal Connie Angstadt.

– Submitted by Jill Spero.

