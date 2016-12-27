80 Prince of Peace students recognized by 2016 Duke University TIP program

× Expand Courtesy of Jill Spero Prince of Peace Duke TIP students Prince of Peace Catholic School had 80 students in grades four through seven recognized by Duke University’s Talent Identification Program for their above-grade-level test scores in November 2016.

The Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) works with students, their families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage and help students reach their highest potential.

“I am so proud of these students who are performing well above grade level in our challenging academic curriculum. Prince of Peace Catholic School provides a world-class education while also instilling strong faith and family values,” said Principal Connie Angstadt.

– Submitted by Jill Spero.