SMS math team performs well at recent tournament

The Simmons Middle School math team recently competed in the Alabama School of Fine Arts Math Tournament. 

Overall, the sixth-graders won third place, and the seventh-graders won second place.

Individual awards were earned by sixth-graders Midhun Sadanand, who won first place, and Matthew Shen, who won third place. Jeffrey Yuan, a seventh-grader, was fourth place and Christopher Cheng, also a seventh-grader, placed 10th. In third place for eighth-graders was Peter Shen. 

Rebecca Elliott is the math team sponsor.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.

