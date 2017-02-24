SMS math team performs well at recent tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. Simmons Middle School students Simmons Middle School students participating in the ASFA Math Tournament include, front row from left: Matthew Shen, Kevin Kong, Midhun Sadanand, Yasmine Saad and Jari Chen; back row Jeffrey Yuan, in red.

The Simmons Middle School math team recently competed in the Alabama School of Fine Arts Math Tournament.

Overall, the sixth-graders won third place, and the seventh-graders won second place.

Individual awards were earned by sixth-graders Midhun Sadanand, who won first place, and Matthew Shen, who won third place. Jeffrey Yuan, a seventh-grader, was fourth place and Christopher Cheng, also a seventh-grader, placed 10th. In third place for eighth-graders was Peter Shen.

Rebecca Elliott is the math team sponsor.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.