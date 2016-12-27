Simmons performers wrap up ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

× Expand Courtesy of Michelle Berg Simmons Middle fall play Part of the cast of “Beauty and the Beast Jr."

The Simmons Middle School Theatre Outreach Program (TOP) recently performed its fall musical “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” for 1,400 local students from Bluff Park, Green Valley and Gwin Elementary schools, as well as for 850 members of the Simmons student body.

In addition to the four school performances, 1,900 additional patrons attended the two evening performances that were open to the public. This was a momentous event for the Simmons Middle School Theatre, as it marked the largest audience to date.

The cast of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” included sixth- through eighth-grade onstage performers with an additional group of students who participated in the backstage pit chorus. The musical was directed and choreographed by Theatre Director Delle Kincaid, with music directed by Choir Director Dan Cater and scenic design by art teacher Carrie McGrann.

TOP, established by Kincaid, is founded on the belief that performing arts are an essential component to a rich and excellent education and that passion for theater ignites at an early age. Therefore, it is the mission of TOP to provide young, area school children with high-quality, live theatrical experiences at low or no cost to audiences.

The cast included: Lily Morgan (Belle); Jackson White (Beast); Blakely Glover; Ali Hyde; Alia Truss and Emily Vessey (narrators); Daniel Eudy (Maurice); Harry Tidwell (Cogsworth); Ella Nunn (Mrs. Potts); Camden June (Babette); Mary Caroline Stephens (Madame de la Grande Bouche); Danny Tackett (Chip); Ross Cooley (Gaston); Duncan Bates (Lefou); Chloe Cope; Taleen Hejazen and Abigail Shipley (Silly Girls); Madee Frier (Old Beggar/Enchantress); and Wesley Crenshaw (Monsieur D’Arque).

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.