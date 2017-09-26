Simmons Middle School students perform “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad Who Messed Them Up)”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. The cast of the Simmons Middle School TNT performance of “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad Who Messed Them Up).”

The Simmons Middle School TNT (Troupe in a Trunk) Theatre recently performed “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad Who Messed Them Up)” at several elementary schools and to an audience at the middle school.

The play included students in grades 6-8 performing the fractured stories of “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Boy Who Cried Dinosaur” and “Rumpelstiltskin.” The students travelled to Bluff Park, Green Valley, Gwin, and Shades Crest elementary schools.

The cast included Alexis Aspito, Vincent Aspito, Duncan Bates, Mary Buford, Chloe Cannon, Dalton Dismukes, Karina Garcia, Ali Hyde, Camden Jung, India Loudermilk, Nadia Mason, Lily Morgan, Ella Nunn, Matthew Parrish, Toni Silas, Jordan Singer, Mary Caroline Stephens, Mary Sullivan, Harry Tidwell, Emily Vessey and Jackson White. The director was Delle Kincaid.

TNT Theatre is part of the Outreach Program at Simmons which is founded on the belief that performing arts is an essential component to a rich and excellent education. Therefore, it is the mission of TNT to provide young, area school children with high-quality, theatrical experiences. Currently, the Simmons Theatre Outreach Program is one of the only outreach programs in the state sponsored by a public school.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.