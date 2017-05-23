Simmons Middle School show choir recognized at school board meeting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. Members of Synergy, Simmons Middle School’s award-winning show choir, and their Director Dan Cater, who were recognized at a recent Hoover City School Board meeting.

Synergy, Simmons Middle School’s award-winning show choir, was recognized at a recent Hoover City School Board meeting because of their outstanding performance record this school year. The group took first place in Division B at the Capitol City Classic show choir competition in Montgomery and also placed first in the Varsity Division at the Oak Mountain Invitational at Oak Mountain High School. Synergy also earned Overall Excellent scores at the State Choral Performance Assessment.

The 2016-2017 Synergy members include Riley Brophy, Chey Chadwell, Kathryn Chambers, Rebecca Clark, Brady Coltrane, Ross Cooley, Chloe Cope, Sadie Cope, Aulana Dudley, Anna Lane Elmore, Griffin Feazell, Alli Ford, Madee Frier, Karina Garcia Martinez, Blakley Glover, James Haberland, Liam Harrell, Taleen Hejazen, Paine Horton, Ali Hyde, Camden Jung, Ella King, Adam Lepkowski, Brooke MacQuarrie, Luke McNeill, Annabelle Morrison, Ella Nunn, Mena Orso, Caroline Owen, Matthew Parrish, Veronica Patrick, Kaelin Pettit, Trey Rayfield, Amelia Richey, Morgan Riley, Haley Robinson, Maria Rumore, Aiden Rupp, Olivia Sasser, Abigail Shipley, Toni Silas, Will Simpson, Noah Small, Mary Claire Vaughan and Jackson White. The director of Simmons Synergy is Dan Cater.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.