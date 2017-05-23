Simmons Middle School inducts 106 students into National Junior Honor Society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. The 106 inductees into the Simmons Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

The Simmons Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society recently inducted 106 students.

Students with a yearly cumulative average of 92 percent or higher in the content areas of math, science, social studies and language arts for the seventh-grade year and first semester of eighth-grade are eligible for consideration.

The NJHS inductees include Donia Addassi, Maggie A. Barnes, Abigail G. Batchelor, Victoria Alyse Benson, Jaida Boackle, Spencer Riley Bourn, Taylor Faith Burch, Liliana Carillo, Kathryn N. Chambers, Elizabeth Rae Chapman, Luke Clark, Maurice Prevette Coble IV, Abigail Collins, Brady Coltrane, Chloe N. Cope, Julian Ross Cotner, Corinne Crawford, Benjamin DePew, Jackson Doyle, Steven Christoper Dutton, Rory Edwards, Anna Lane Elmore, Kalyn Epperson, Daniel Eudy, Parker C. Evans, Natalia Ferrer, Brandon Fort, Abby Fortner, Madison W. Frier, Sarah Fu, Aly Garvey, Ella Grace Gaston, Blakley Caroline Glover, James Haberland, Brendan Hunter Hallmark, Amaan S. Haque, John Hickman, Camryn McClary Hill, Sydney Hill, Nathaniel Hilton, Caleb Houston Ivey, Olivia Morgan Jackson, Sarah Jefferson, Alexis Johnson, Allison Christine Johnson, Katie Jourdan, Camden Elizabeth Jung, Caroline Lawrence, Adam Lepkowski, Segen Lister, Maegan Lorimer, Erin Christine Lutomski, Erica Brooke MacQuarrie, Ainsley Callum Maryanski, Emma Maxwell, Lexi McGrew, Lily Morgan, Madeline Morley, Bobby Mosely Jr., Ella Hollis Nunn, Matthew Vest Parrish, Anthony Patterson, Andrew Pierson, Emma Mari Pittman, Erika Brooke Powers, Trey A. Prell, Xander Puliatti, Judith Jacquelyn Reyes, Joseph D. Rich, Haley Mae Robinson, Hannah Roquet, Steven Salazar, Jonathan Michael Sall, Morgan Layne Sanders, Merari Sunem Sandoval, Jaime Rose Schnader, Caroline Schock, Peter (Tykie) Sfakianos, Peter Shen, Abigail Shipley, Alex Simpson, Nick Smith, Juniper Sosa, Mary Caroline Stephens, Ava Thompson, Harry Tidwell, John Luke Tidwell, Shea A.Tillette, Maya Touchstone, Alia R. Truss, Anna Grace Tucker, Emily Lucille Vessey, Jasmine Wadsworth, Evan Warren, Cagney Denise Watson, Logan Watts, Reagan Emily Watts, Williams Eric Westerlund, Will Whisenhunt, Blake White, Jackson White, Lauren Shelby White, Kirsten Michelle Wrona, Sijing Wu, Kayva Young and Kendal Youngblood.

Advisors are Meredith McDanal and Sarah Cox.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.