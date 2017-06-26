Simmons Middle presents parents with digital citizenship presentation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. Members of the Parenting in the Digital Age teen panel are seventh and eighth graders including, back row from left: Xander Puliatti, Levi Arroyo, India Loudermilk, Isaac Hwangpo, Paula Calderas Colin and Sade Watkins; front row, from left: Keyvon Lavender, Cagney Watson, Lakiya Freeman, Sergey Klochkov and DJ Oakman.

Simmons Middle School recently hosted a digital citizenship presentation and teen panel to help parent children in the digital space.

The presentation, “Parenting in the Digital Age,” was coordinated by the school’s Instructional Technology Specialist Jeff Richardson and provided some much-needed guidance for parents.

The event began with a panel discussion of seventh- and eighth-grade Simmons’ students. The topics and questions posed to the students were taken from a parent survey that was completed by almost 150 parents.

Students were asked to speak on topics including their morning routines; face-to-face versus digital communication; how they deal with issues such as bullying; the posting of inappropriate material on social media; and the challenges of feeling like they need to be connected 24/7.

After the panel discussion, parents were given time to discuss what they heard from the panel within small groups.

Some shared personal experiences related to the topics addressed, while others shared the rules and strategies they used in their own homes.

Hoover City Schools is intentionally making this conversation a priority and will continue to offer opportunities for parents to be a part of it. The “Parenting in the Digital Age” presentation and teen panel was part of the Common Sense Education’s Connecting Families Program.

As part of the comprehensive digital citizenship education plan at Simmons, it is critical to make sure that families are being educated and engaged in the conversation.

The goal of having the students share their perspectives and insights was to help parents anticipate how to provide their children the support they need and to be better equipped to effectively parent in the coming years.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.