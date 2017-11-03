Retired NASA employee Frank Williams explains rocketry to Bumpus students

R.F. Bumpus Middle School recently hosted retired NASA employee Frank Williams on Oct. 16. The students were studying Newton's three laws of motion and solidified their learning by building and launching rockets to demonstrate their knowledge.

Williams shared stories with the students about his experiences both with the military and well as his civilian life. The visit was well received as Williams discussed key points about rocket flight and space engineering. As the eighth grade are building rockets in science, it was a thrill to be able to talk to someone who actually has launched real rockets to the moon.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.