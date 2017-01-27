POP students compete in Magic City 5K

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Front row, left to right: Lucy Lalisan, Bella Doll, Bobby Meyers, Jack Jacobs. Back row, left to right: Emily Eicher, Lauren Flannelly, Samad Muhammad, Woody Anthony.

Prince of Peace Catholic School’s middle school running club competed in the Magic City 5K, and five of the eight students who ran placed in their age groups. Bella Doll and Woody Anthony took first place in their age groups with Woody finishing ninth overall in the race. Jack Jacobs took third place in his age group; Emily Eicher and Lucy Lalisan also placed in their age groups, and this was their first 5K.

POP physical education teacher and avid runner Amy Browne coached the students twice a week in this semester-long middle school elective. The students practiced distance running as well as strength, cardio and agility workouts. The class goal was to finish the race, which they all achieved.

– Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.