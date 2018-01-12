Girl Scouts learn about crime investigation

Back row left to right: Carly Wolsoncroft, Detective Steve O’Connor, Lindsey Allen, Erin Simmons, Esther Marie Cornett, Amelia Batten, Maddie Lanaux, Jane Bae, Lauren Holl, Detective Sam Davis, Troop Leader Cynthia Stafford. Front row left to right: Iggy Hill, Mimi Batten, Avery DeBerry, Allie Stafford, Jamese Melton.

Girl Scout Cadettes visited the Hoover Police Department’s Crimes Scene Investigations unit in early January. The middle school scouts in Troops 952 and 30117 earned the Special Agent Badge. They learned about fingerprinting, evidence security and investigation, lab tests and DNA-crime scene basics.

Submitted by Cynthia Stafford.

