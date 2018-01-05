Berry Middle holds fall short story contest

× Expand Submitted by Dianna Minor. Winning students in the Berry Middle School Fall Short Story Contest.

Berry Middle School announced the winners of its fall short story contest on Dec. 18. School district reading coaches spent three weeks reading nearly 100 entries across 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

1st place and overall winner for the short story contest:

Morgan Streeter, Team 7-4, “New Beginnings”

2nd Place

Camille Chase, Team 8-2, “Proud of It”

3rd Place Tie

Lydia Faris, Team 8-2, “Popcorn Lady”

Grace Anne Campbell, Team 6-4, “Dusk Among the Willows”

Honorable Mention

Adie Carter, Team 7-4, “Amulet Woods”, Noah Shively, Team 8-1, “Revenge of the Band Nerds” James Key, Team 8-1, “The Scary Boy” Anna Parks, Team 6-3, “The Dark” Angel Kirui, Team 6-3, “Money and Death” Alexander Roberts, Team 6-2, “The Red Speedster”

All winners and honorable mention students received a certificate and ribbon. Additionally, honorable mention students received a $5 Yogurt Mountain gift card, third place winners received a $15 gift card to the movies/AMC, second place received a $20 movie/AMC gift card and the overall winner received a $25 movie/AMC giftcard.

Submitted by Dianna Minor.