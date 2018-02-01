Berry literary magazine receives national ranking

× Expand MARVIN_GENTRY The staff of The Phoenix, Berry Middle’s literary magazine, recently received a rank of Excellent from the National Council of Teachers of English.

The staff of Berry Middle School’s literary magazine, The Phoenix, was recently awarded a ranking of Excellent in the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) 2017 Program to Recognize Excellence in Student Literary Magazines.

The mission of the program is to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines, inspiring excellence in writing and school-wide participation in production. The listing of all ranked magazines is available on the NCTE website.

There were 372 total entries in the contest, and The Phoenix was one of 26 schools to receive the highest ranking. The 2017 issue of The Phoenix is also its 20th anniversary edition.

Submitted by Dianna Minor.