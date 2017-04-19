Berry celebrates state, school creative contest winners

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Berry Middle ASFA contest Maggie Cargill and Kate Clifford placed third in the ASFA statewide literary contest.

Berry Middle School honored several of its talented artists and writers today as the results of state and schoolwide competitions were announced.

Sixth graders Maggie Cargill and Kate Clifford both earned third place awards in the Alabama School of Fine Arts' Young Writers Literary Awards. Cargill placed for a poem about optimism and multiculturalism during the 2016 presidential election. Clifford's award was for a short story about a boy who tries to save a donut shop and donuts around the nation from a future where they've been made illegal.

"This is just like heaven," Cargill said after the announcement of her third-place finish.

Both students, who are part of the school's literary magazine, were surprised this morning with the news that their work had been selected. The ASFA contest receives submissions from across the state. Berry curriculum and literary coach Dianna Minor said this is the first time a Berry student has received an award in this competition in several years.

"They're just natural writers," Minor said.

The results of Berry's spring art and poetry contest were also announced this morning. Art students made banners to celebrate the winners during a short ceremony in the library.

Sixth grader Miriam Gunnells placed first in the art contest for a piece that she said was inspired by winter turning into spring. Seventh grader Konnor Carrie placed second, and sixth grader Thinal Kottege and seventh grader Lydia Farris tied for third.

"I was thinking about what my mom's reaction would be," Gunnells said of her response to finding out she had won.

Selma Maric, Nicole Lober, Emma Peng, Adie Carter and Maisha Mahdia all received honorable mentions.

In the poetry contest, the top spots were all filled by seventh graders. Sam Carey won for his poem titled "This is War," based on World War I. Audrey Rothman's "Inside Her Head" and Camille Chase's "It's Time to Change the World" tied for second and Thomas Mayhall's "The Parade" placed third.

All four students said they didn't know they had placed until the April 19 morning announcements, and Mayhall and Rothman didn't even know their teachers had entered their work on their behalf. Chase took home a second place award last year as well.

"It was pretty cool," Rothman said.

Chloe Hill, Grace Lazarre, Samantha Johnson, Maggie Cargill and Jahnia Blain received honorable mentions.