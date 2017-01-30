’16-’17 Junior Ambassadors at Simmons Middle get involved

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Berg. The seventh- and eighth-grade Simmons Middle School Junior Ambassadors for the 2016-17 school year pose for a group photo. The sponsors for the organization are Amanda Sutter and Laura Ashley Missildine.

The Simmons Middle School Junior Ambassadors program, created in 2014, has the purpose of supporting the school’s administration, the PTO, school clubs and athletic groups and also the community.

Some of the activities the group participates in include helping The Over the Mountain Miracle League; raising money for childhood cancer awareness; volunteering at the Hoover City Schools Foundation Drug Awareness and Prevention Breakfast at Simmons Middle School; and helping at the Green Valley Elementary School Fall Festival.

The Ambassadors do all of this plus welcome veterans and parents to the school’s annual Veterans Day program; serve as greeters at the school’s fall musical, band concerts and choir concerts; support students by attending the school’s athletic events and cheering for the SMS athletes; assist PTO with back-to-school nights and fundraising efforts; escort new parents and students around the school during the sixth-grade Meet and Greet; plus so much more.

To be selected to serve as a SMS Junior Ambassador, students must be a seventh- or eighth-grader; complete an application and interview; have a B average in their classes in order to interview; and have teachers complete an evaluation that is scored as part of the application and evaluation process.

The 2016-17 SMS Jr. Ambassadors include: Ethan Abernathy; Georgia Anderson; Maggie Barnes; Abby Batchelor; Mary Batchelor; Nick Berg; Taylor Burch; Kathryn Chambers; Abigail Collins; Sadie Cope; Corinne Crawford; Moose Deery; Rory Edwards; Kalyn Epperson; Abby Fortner; Ella Fuller; Haden Galbaugh; Blakley Glover; Ali Hyde; Camden Jung; Caroline Lawrence; Segen Lister; Erin Lutomski; Claire Manering; Ainsley Maryanski; Katelyn McRee; Mary Ryan Mitchell; Ella Nunn; Abby Pate; Veronica Patrick; Phedra Peter; Kaelin Petitt; Asia Robinson; Olivia Sasser; Jaime Schnader; Tykie Sfakianos; Caroline Shock; Alex Simpson; Jordan Singer; Mary Caroline Stephens; Ashton Tillman; Reagan Watts; Blake White; and Jackson White.

The organization’s sponsors are Amanda Sutter and Laura Ashley Missildine.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.