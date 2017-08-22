Meet your new Hoover City Schools PTA, PTO, PTSO presidents

× Expand Cunningham

► Courtney Bentley Cunningham

Bluff Park Elementary PTO

Bluffparkpto@gmail.com

Goals: Last year, Bluff Park raised money for media center renovations. This year, the PTO wants to support instructional improvements at the school but are still assessing what those needs are. The PTO also coordinates community events such as family movie nights and the annual outdoor social in October. Cunningham said they have a very active and energetic PTO and want to leverage the spirit and commitment from the surrounding community to support every student in the school.

► Tiffany Jenkins

Deer ValleyElementary PTO

ebtkjenks@yahoo.com

Goals: The Deer Valley PTO is excited about the upcoming year, Jenkins said.They look forward to continuing family activity fundraisers, as well as the Deer Valley change drive.

► Myra Beckman and Dennis Donnelly (co-presidents)

Green ValleyElementary PTO

ptogves@gmail.com

Goals: Last year, Green Valley’s PTO raised money to add furniture to the lobby and a memorial garden for a teacher who died. This year, the goal is to raise $45,000 through sponsorships and fundraisers. Beckman and Donnelly plan to provide grants to teachers for special projects and provide a new refrigerator and microwave for the teacher workroom. They also are adding a family run with an obstacle course on Oct. 28. That event will be open to the community.

► Ashley Gregory

Greystone Elementary PTA

Agregory113@yahoo.com

Goals: The Greystone Elementary PTA strives to create a safe and healthy learning environment where students can excel and feel confident in themselves. Gregory said they want to provide support for cultural and educational programs at Greystone and promote social activities for school spirit, family togetherness and community involvement.They also conduct fundraising events to provide financial resources for Greystone and hope to supplement the new playground with additional equipment.

► Casey Hughes

Gwin Elementary PTO

999-4073; caseyh15@gmail.com

Goals: One of the main goals this year is to finish the renovation of the library, Hughes said. The PTO have funded the carpet replacement and painting, as well as new furniture. They plan to put on the annual Eagle Scream fun run, which is their primary fundraiser. The physical education department also is need of new equipment.

► Christen Causey

Riverchase Elementary PTO

423-432-0190; christencausey@gmail.com

Goals: Riverchase PTO wants to continue their community involvement with a family movie night on Oct. 20. This will replace their fall festival, Causey said. The group also wants to continue relationships with administrators and teachers and are in the middle of renovating the library by updating the furniture and technology. Causey said their fundraising goal this year is $49,000.

► Delicia Harvey

Rocky Ridge Elementary PTO

deliciawork@aol.com

Goals: Rocky Ridge PTO’s main goal is to make sure students and teachers have the best learning environment and make them as successful as they possibly can be, Harvey said. Their first and biggest fundraiser is the Boosterthon, which begins Oct. 12 and ends with a fun run on Oct. 21. They also have an outdoor garden to fundraise for, and they want to put a cover over the biggest part of the playground to reduce heat. The PTO also wants to replace all the water fountains in the school with bottle-filler water fountains.

► Valerie Salinas

Shades Mountain Elementary PTO

smes.pto.president@gmail.com

Goals: Shades Mountain PTO plans to put on the PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year, a fun run, in September. They want to partner with more local businesses and help more parents feel comfortable volunteering at the school. Elementary kids think it’s great to see their parents there at school, Salinas said. They also want to raise more money and possibly remodel some of the public spaces in the school, such as the foyer, to make them more useful and upgrade the library’s book collection and seating.

► Katie Holland

South Shades Crest Elementary PTO

937-7137; katiehollandpto@gmail.com

Goals: The goal for the South Shades Crest PTO is to offer opportunities that help build and strengthen the relationship between families and the school while continuing to raise money which provides additional resources, Holland said.

► Jennifer Paepcke

Trace Crossings Elementary PTO

jenpaepcke@gmail.com

Goals: Paepcke said last year was likely the best fundraising year Trace Crossings PTO ever had, as well as the best year for parental involvement. Their goal is not just to raise money but to bring together students, staff, faculty, parents and the community to provide a positive, fun learning environment. One special event planned is the Race for Trace Color Run on March 16. It’s a combined fundraiser and chance for parents and siblings to do something fun together.

► Bennett Bowman

Brock’s Gap Intermediate PTO

bgbowman@att.net

Goals:Bowman said she looks forward to working with the PTO board and Brock’s Gap families to fund the daily school needs as well as special projects such as the library and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) lab. The faculty, staff and administration are wonderful to work with, Bowman said, and she feels honored to be able to support them in providing a supportive and enriching environment for students.

► Amy Reed

Berry Middle PTO

Amyreed73@gmail.com

Goals: Reed wants to get more parent involvement with the Berry PTO. They have a good core group, she said, but they want to make sure it’s open to everyone to get involved. They’ll have an armchair fundraiser once a year, asking parents for a donation instead of asking them to bake something, run in a race or sell something door to door, Reed said. Berry PTO usually raises about $20,000 with that and the money goes to teacher project grants. Teachers submit applications each year, and a committee works with Principal Chris Robbins to pick which projects get funded.

► Kathy Claypoole

Bumpus Middle PTO

451-3332; kathyjclaypoole@gmail.com

Goals: Claypoole and the Bumpus PTO’s goal for 2017-18 is to empower teachers to be the best they can by providing the necessary funding and resources that will allow them to better serve Bumpus students. Claypoole is planning on increased volunteer support and funding for each academic team to allow them to provide team-specific academic, incentive and celebration opportunities.

► Ginger Owen

Simmons Middle PTO

randgowen11@gmail.com

Goals: Owen said Simmons PTO is here to just support the teachers. Last year, they hit their fundraising goal of $20,000. They used that money for teacher grants, landscaping, author visits and to help with needs in the guidance office, health room and library. The PTO also helps new teachers get their classrooms established with supplies and provide a year-end reward for kids who have positive behavior throughout the year. This will be the second year the PTO buys rewards for a rewards closet. Students are awarded “dollars” for good behavior to purchase items.

► Rhonda Cantelow

Hoover High School

rcantelow@yahoo.com

Goals: Cantelow said the PTO’s main goal is just to support HHS teachers and students in whatever way they can. The PTO want to increase donations and membership so they can provide more teacher grants. Last year, they gave away around $3,600 in grants, and this year they are budgeting for $5,800. Some of the grants last year included balance ball chairs for the learning lab, a disarticulated human skeleton for the science department and scientific calculators.

► Mary Annakin

Spain Park High School

spainparkptso@gmail.com

Goals: Annakin wants to raise enough money to fund every teacher grant application. The Spain Park PTO got about 30 requests last year, and about 75 percent of the PTSO’s $13,000 budget goes to grants. She also wants to show people that the PTSO is working for the entire population at Spain Park. They also want to continue improving quality of life for the teachers and staff, such as subbing for them on lunch breaks or having breakfasts provided.