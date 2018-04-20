Hoover City Council appoints Riverchase resident Amy Mudano to school board

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Amy Mudano Nov 2017 The Hoover City Council chose Riverchase resident Amy Mudano as a new member of the Hoover Board of Education on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The Hoover City Council this week selected Riverchase resident Amy Mudano as the next member of the Hoover Board of Education.

Mudano, a 47-year-old research associate and epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, will replace Earl Cooper on June 1 as his second five-year term comes to a close.

Mudano and her husband, Mitch, have lived in Hoover 16 years and have three children: Marcus, a 10th-grader at Spain Park High; Joseph, an eighth-grader at Berry Middle; and Ava, a third-grader at Riverchase Elementary.

Mudano is currently the fundraising co-chairwoman for the Berry Middle School PTO and previously has served as PTO president, treasurer and parliamentarian at Riverchase Elementary and registration day coordinator at Berry.

She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master of public health degree in epidemiology from Emory University.

Mudano previously has been a health management statistician for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, a manager and epidemiologist for the American Cancer Society in Atlanta and a contractor performing accounting, finance and sales functions for Norrell Corp. in Atlanta.

She first applied for the Hoover school board last year when board member Jill Ganus resigned after being appointed as a Jefferson County judge, but the council chose attorney Kermit Kendrick instead.

Council members said they were impressed that Mudano applied again and like how engaged she has been in the school system. They also said they wanted someone from the Spain Park High school zone.

Mudano said she is excited about the appointment and looking forward to working with the board. “I feel like this is a great opportunity.”

Councilman Derrick Murphy, who is chairman of the Education Committee, said all the applicants were impressive. However, the committee narrowed the field to Mudano and Chace Lake resident Alan Paquette before making its recommendation to the full City Council.

