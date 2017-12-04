Hoover teams win table tennis championships

× Expand The Spain Park table tennis team.

Spain Park High School’s table tennis team won the 2017 Alabama High School Club State Championship for the second year in a row. Berry Middle School’s team won the 2017 Alabama Middle School State Championship for the fourth year in a row.

The Berry team included: Sam Wasko, Matthew Brumbeloe, Tyler Moore, Taylor King, Rami Kafeena, Carson Wildmon and Zach Gray.

The Spain Park team included: Ben Hartwiger, Grant Hall, Luv Vo, Parker Wildmon, Sam Johnson and Jake Wilson.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.