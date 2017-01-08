Hoover schools to remain closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Skaggs Icy road Farley Road 1-8-17 Several parts of Hoover, Alabama, still have hazardous road conditions following the snow and sleet that fell Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, 2017. This is an icy patch on Farley Road near Chapel Road in the Bluff Park community on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

The Hoover school system has decided to keep schools closed to students on Monday, Jan. 9, due to hazardous road conditions in several parts of the city.

However, 12-month school employees are to report to work by 10 a.m. Monday.

School officials said they made the decision after consulting with emergency management officials and the city of Hoover and due to their own review of roads leading to and from school campuses.

“Despite street sanding and other efforts to clear roadways, several hazardous areas remain on neighborhood streets from Bluff Park to Greystone,” the school system said in a press release.

Also, the Hoover school board meeting originally planned for Monday night already had been rescheduled to Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. due to the college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.