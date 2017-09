× Expand Hoover City Schools wooden logo

Hoover schools will open two hours later than normal to students on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Irma, according to a notice on the school system’s website.

Accordingly, all Hoover school buses will operate on a two-hour morning delay. A child who normally expects to be picked up at 6:30 a.m. can expect to be picked up at 8:30 a.m., school officials said.

However, all school employees should report to work on their normal schedule.