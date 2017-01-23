Hoover schools' new instructional support director to speak to special education group

by

Claire Moore, Hoover City Schools’ new director of instructional support, is scheduled to speak to the Special Education Community Alliance-Hoover group Tuesday night.

The meeting will be at the Artists on the Bluff facility at 571 Park Ave. in Bluff Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Dustin Chandler, an Inverness resident who organized the SECA group this past summer, said Moore will have an exciting announcement about a new curriculum tool to be used with special education students.

SECA’s mission is to provide a positive voice for families who have children receiving special education services in Hoover. For more information about SECA, go to secahoover.org.

Tags

by

See our full January issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours